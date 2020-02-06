Chronologic Price Up 19.7% Over Last 7 Days (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. During the last seven days, Chronologic has traded up 19.7% against the dollar. One Chronologic token can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00005186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and HitBTC. Chronologic has a total market capitalization of $479,305.00 and $302.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Chronologic

Chronologic was first traded on July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,223,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 945,375 tokens. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH.

Chronologic Token Trading

Chronologic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

