CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.67.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CCC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

CCC opened at $20.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.23. CHURCHILL CAP C/SH has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $21.50.

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $243.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.35 million. CHURCHILL CAP C/SH’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CHURCHILL CAP C/SH will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CHURCHILL CAP C/SH

Churchill Capital Corp, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

