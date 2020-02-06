Cimarex Energy (XEC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cimarex Energy (NYSE: XEC):

1/27/2020 – Cimarex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $55.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Cimarex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $54.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Cimarex Energy was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $57.00.

1/21/2020 – Cimarex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $60.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Cimarex Energy had its “negative” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $63.00.

1/13/2020 – Cimarex Energy was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $59.00.

1/9/2020 – Cimarex Energy was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $62.00.

1/9/2020 – Cimarex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $57.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/3/2020 – Cimarex Energy was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

NYSE XEC opened at $44.15 on Thursday. Cimarex Energy Co has a 12 month low of $37.19 and a 12 month high of $76.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.26 and a 200-day moving average of $46.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.46.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $582.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.81%.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 9,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $433,765.28. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,067 shares of company stock valued at $690,865. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,128,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,738 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 35,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 260,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,475,000 after purchasing an additional 36,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

