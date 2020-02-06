Cincinnati Bell (CBB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $382.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.15 million. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cincinnati Bell to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Cincinnati Bell stock opened at $13.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.43. Cincinnati Bell has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $14.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on CBB. ValuEngine cut shares of Cincinnati Bell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. UBS Group cut shares of Cincinnati Bell to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cincinnati Bell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Cincinnati Bell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Cincinnati Bell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

In other Cincinnati Bell news, Director Theodore H. Torbeck sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $199,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 285,591 shares in the company, valued at $3,801,216.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

