Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM) Given $2.08 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $2.08 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cinedigm an industry rank of 87 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cinedigm stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,902 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.46% of Cinedigm worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CIDM traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.54. The company had a trading volume of 116,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,376. Cinedigm has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.06. The company has a market cap of $22.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average is $0.90.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.24 million for the quarter.

Cinedigm Company Profile

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: The First Digital Cinema Deployment, The Second Digital Cinema Deployment, Digital Cinema Services, and Media Content and Entertainment Group.

