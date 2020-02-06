Cineplex Inc (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cineplex Inc (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities cut Cineplex to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC cut Cineplex to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Cineplex to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Get Cineplex alerts:

Shares of CPXGF stock opened at $25.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.71 and a 200-day moving average of $20.30. Cineplex has a one year low of $16.68 and a one year high of $26.19.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.