Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625,620 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,780 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 3.3% of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $30,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 78.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 408.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $1,765,713.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 137,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,013.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $564,471.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $48.38. 1,791,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,882,684. The company has a market capitalization of $202.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $58.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.81 and a 200 day moving average of $48.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

Several analysts have commented on CSCO shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

