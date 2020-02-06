Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Acquires £146.10 in Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) insider Preben Prebensen acquired 10 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,461 ($19.22) per share, for a total transaction of £146.10 ($192.19).

Preben Prebensen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

On Monday, January 6th, Preben Prebensen acquired 9 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,599 ($21.03) per share, with a total value of £143.91 ($189.31).

On Thursday, December 5th, Preben Prebensen bought 10 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,490 ($19.60) per share, for a total transaction of £149 ($196.00).

On Friday, November 22nd, Preben Prebensen sold 150,000 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,443 ($18.98), for a total value of £2,164,500 ($2,847,277.03).

CBG traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,443 ($18.98). The company had a trading volume of 173,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,969. Close Brothers Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,148 ($15.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,663 ($21.88). The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a PE ratio of 10.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,559.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,430.47.

Several analysts have commented on CBG shares. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Close Brothers Group to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 1,360 ($17.89) to GBX 1,470 ($19.34) in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,520 ($19.99) to GBX 1,410 ($18.55) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Investec cut Close Brothers Group to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,415 ($18.61) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,460 ($19.21) to GBX 1,410 ($18.55) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,466.09 ($19.29).

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.