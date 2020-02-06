Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect Coca-Cola European Partners to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter.

Shares of CCEP opened at $53.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 1 year low of $46.22 and a 1 year high of $58.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.69. The firm has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.35.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCEP. Barclays set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.50 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

