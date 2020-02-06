Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) Shares Sold by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,448,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 382,000 shares during the quarter. Coeur Mining accounts for approximately 1.5% of MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 1.85% of Coeur Mining worth $35,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $2,787,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 91,831 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 43,938 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 469,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 86,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. 64.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.24. The company had a trading volume of 171,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,159,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.12. Coeur Mining Inc has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $8.29.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $199.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Coeur Mining Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDE. TheStreet upgraded Coeur Mining from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.30 price target (down from $7.10) on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

