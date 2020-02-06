Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Holdings Lifted by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 9,075 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Cognex by 256.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Cognex by 257.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CGNX traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.69. The stock had a trading volume of 27,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,116. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.38 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.76 and its 200 day moving average is $50.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 6.90. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.98 and a fifty-two week high of $59.14.

In other Cognex news, CEO Robert Willett sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $3,627,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,627,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 313,294 shares of company stock valued at $16,293,909 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cognex in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Cognex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.27.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

