Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Board Announces Share Buyback Program

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology service provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CTSH traded up $5.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,065,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,882. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $56.73 and a 1 year high of $74.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.08 and its 200-day moving average is $62.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.90%.

CTSH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.05.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 17,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $1,053,213.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,800.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,784,713.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 289,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,760.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 312,464 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,432. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

