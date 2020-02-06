CoinFi (COFI) Market Cap Hits $326,061.00

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. One CoinFi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io, Cobinhood and Kyber Network. CoinFi has a market capitalization of $326,061.00 and $5,981.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CoinFi has traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $298.07 or 0.03054683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00207492 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00029726 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00132493 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000069 BTC.

CoinFi Profile

CoinFi launched on December 15th, 2017. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,664,791 tokens. The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi.

Buying and Selling CoinFi

CoinFi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Gate.io, Kucoin, Cobinhood, FCoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

