Comcast (CMCSA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA):

2/4/2020 – Comcast was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc to a “buy” rating.

2/4/2020 – Comcast was upgraded by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $49.00.

1/30/2020 – Comcast was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/28/2020 – Comcast was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/27/2020 – Comcast had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $52.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Comcast had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Comcast had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $56.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Comcast was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Comcast had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Comcast had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $49.00 to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Comcast is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Comcast had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $52.00.

1/22/2020 – Comcast had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Comcast was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/16/2020 – Comcast had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $50.00 to $51.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Comcast had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

12/20/2019 – Comcast had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $57.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $44.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.99 and a 200 day moving average of $44.61. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.84%.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,748,022,000 after buying an additional 8,635,296 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,403,227 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $823,703,000 after buying an additional 317,246 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,125,466 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $726,936,000 after buying an additional 951,833 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,419,970 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $603,496,000 after buying an additional 228,250 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,282,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $508,620,000 after buying an additional 1,039,071 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

