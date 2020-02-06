Commerzbank (CRZBY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) is set to announce its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Commerzbank had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Commerzbank to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CRZBY opened at $6.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.23, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a current ratio of 6.69. Commerzbank has a one year low of $5.21 and a one year high of $9.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Commerzbank has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

