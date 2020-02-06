Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.03.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRK shares. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $5.40 to $4.60 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 45,790 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 235.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 43,902 shares during the period. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CRK opened at $6.08 on Thursday. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.91.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $224.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.00 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 15.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

