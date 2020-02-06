Constellation Software (CSU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$11.85 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Constellation Software stock opened at C$1,450.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $30.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1,338.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1,312.06. Constellation Software has a fifty-two week low of C$983.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$1,473.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.17%.

A number of analysts have commented on CSU shares. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,350.00 to C$1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$1,250.00 target price on shares of Constellation Software in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,450.00 to C$1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Constellation Software in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1,420.00.

In other Constellation Software news, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 500 shares of Constellation Software stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,273.00, for a total transaction of C$636,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$21,880,324.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software to various markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

