CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) & Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Head-To-Head Analysis

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) and Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CorePoint Lodging and Global Net Lease’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorePoint Lodging $862.00 million 0.65 -$262.00 million $2.06 4.78 Global Net Lease $282.21 million 6.66 $10.90 million $2.14 9.81

Global Net Lease has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CorePoint Lodging. CorePoint Lodging is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Net Lease, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

CorePoint Lodging has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Net Lease has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for CorePoint Lodging and Global Net Lease, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CorePoint Lodging 1 0 1 0 2.00 Global Net Lease 0 1 2 0 2.67

CorePoint Lodging currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.11%. Global Net Lease has a consensus price target of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.14%. Given CorePoint Lodging’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CorePoint Lodging is more favorable than Global Net Lease.

Profitability

This table compares CorePoint Lodging and Global Net Lease’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorePoint Lodging -29.01% -7.28% -3.75% Global Net Lease 9.73% 1.91% 0.85%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.2% of CorePoint Lodging shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.2% of Global Net Lease shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of CorePoint Lodging shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Global Net Lease shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

CorePoint Lodging pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Global Net Lease pays an annual dividend of $2.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.1%. CorePoint Lodging pays out 38.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Net Lease pays out 99.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Global Net Lease beats CorePoint Lodging on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc., a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc. is based in Irving, Texas.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

