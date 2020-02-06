CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.10-5.20 for the period.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoreSite Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.20.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

NYSE COR traded down $5.08 on Thursday, reaching $113.06. The stock had a trading volume of 14,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,619. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. CoreSite Realty has a 1 year low of $94.90 and a 1 year high of $123.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.44%.

In other news, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,200 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $245,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,590.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.