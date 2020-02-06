Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.06-2.10 for the period. Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.47-0.49 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust to a sell rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Capital One Financial upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.78.

NYSE OFC traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.30. 386,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,217. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $24.90 and a 12 month high of $30.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.87.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick purchased 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.93 per share, with a total value of $30,248.19. Also, CEO Stephen E. Budorick purchased 1,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $30,212.92. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,776 shares of company stock worth $165,287. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

