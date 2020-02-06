Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Releases Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.47-0.49 for the period. Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.06-2.10 EPS.

NYSE OFC traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.30. 386,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.06. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.87. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $24.90 and a 1-year high of $30.57.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust to a sell rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.78.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick purchased 1,061 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.31 per share, for a total transaction of $30,036.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Budorick purchased 1,083 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.93 per share, for a total transaction of $30,248.19. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,776 shares of company stock worth $165,287 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

