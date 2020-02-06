Cortex (CTXC) Price Hits $0.0920 on Exchanges

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $23.00 million and approximately $6.28 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cortex has traded up 24.4% against the US dollar. One Cortex token can now be bought for approximately $0.0920 or 0.00000943 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, DDEX, Huobi and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Cortex

Cortex’s launch date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 tokens. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain. The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/@CTXCBlockchain. Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai.

Cortex Token Trading

Cortex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, BitForex, DDEX, CoinTiger, CoinEx, DEx.top, UEX, Bithumb, Ethfinex, Huobi, OKEx and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

