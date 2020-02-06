Counterparty Market Cap Reaches $4.08 Million (XCP)

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Counterparty coin can currently be bought for $1.56 or 0.00015963 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Tux Exchange, Zaif and Poloniex. Counterparty has a total market capitalization of $4.08 million and $2,710.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Counterparty has traded up 19% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,768.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $441.72 or 0.04515663 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.40 or 0.00709271 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005910 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000430 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000163 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Counterparty

Counterparty (XCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,615,389 coins. The official website for Counterparty is counterparty.io. The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Counterparty is counterpartytalk.org. Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Counterparty

Counterparty can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bittrex, Zaif and Tux Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Counterparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Counterparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

