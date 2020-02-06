Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $194.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.76 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Cousins Properties updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.72-2.86 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.72-2.86 EPS.

NYSE CUZ traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.37. 30,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,924. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 89.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.88. Cousins Properties has a fifty-two week low of $32.89 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 46.03%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CUZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 target price on shares of Cousins Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

