Credit Suisse Group (CS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

NYSE CS opened at $12.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.62. Credit Suisse Group has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $14.12. The stock has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.37.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CS. ValuEngine raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Redburn Partners raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

