Critical Comparison: Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) and Yangtze River Port and Logistics (NYSE:YRIV)

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) and Yangtze River Port and Logistics (NASDAQ:YRIV) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Hudson Pacific Properties has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yangtze River Port and Logistics has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hudson Pacific Properties and Yangtze River Port and Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Pacific Properties 5.94% 1.27% 0.65% Yangtze River Port and Logistics N/A -8.80% -3.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Hudson Pacific Properties and Yangtze River Port and Logistics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudson Pacific Properties 0 0 7 0 3.00 Yangtze River Port and Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hudson Pacific Properties presently has a consensus target price of $40.67, suggesting a potential upside of 9.94%. Given Hudson Pacific Properties’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hudson Pacific Properties is more favorable than Yangtze River Port and Logistics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Yangtze River Port and Logistics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Hudson Pacific Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 55.3% of Yangtze River Port and Logistics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hudson Pacific Properties and Yangtze River Port and Logistics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Pacific Properties $728.42 million 7.87 $99.37 million $1.86 19.89 Yangtze River Port and Logistics N/A N/A -$13.72 million N/A N/A

Hudson Pacific Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Yangtze River Port and Logistics.

Summary

Hudson Pacific Properties beats Yangtze River Port and Logistics on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more. Hudson Pacific is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol HPP, and listed as a component of the Russell 2000 and the Russell 3000 indices.

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Company Profile

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited, through its subsidiary, Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Co., Ltd., primarily engages in the real estate and infrastructural development business in the People's Republic of China. It operates Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Center, a port logistics center located in Wuhan Newport Yangluo Port, Hubei Province of China. The company was formerly known as Yangtze River Development Limited and changed its name to Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited in February 2018. Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited is headquartered in New York, New York.

