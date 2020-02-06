Critical Contrast: Kearny Financial (KRNY) & Its Peers

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ: KRNY) is one of 95 public companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Kearny Financial to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kearny Financial and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kearny Financial $250.89 million $42.14 million 25.74 Kearny Financial Competitors $889.84 million $206.50 million 16.78

Kearny Financial’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Kearny Financial. Kearny Financial is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Kearny Financial has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kearny Financial’s rivals have a beta of 0.52, suggesting that their average share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.2% of Kearny Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.6% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Kearny Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kearny Financial and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kearny Financial 16.78% 3.88% 0.66% Kearny Financial Competitors 16.24% 5.92% 0.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Kearny Financial and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kearny Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00 Kearny Financial Competitors 723 1745 1361 99 2.21

Kearny Financial currently has a consensus target price of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 9.50%. As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 7.97%. Given Kearny Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kearny Financial is more favorable than its rivals.

Dividends

Kearny Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Kearny Financial pays out 59.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.6% and pay out 35.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Kearny Financial has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Kearny Financial lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Summary

Kearny Financial rivals beat Kearny Financial on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides various loans, such as one-to-four family mortgage loans; commercial mortgages, including loans secured by multi-family, mixed-use, and nonresidential properties; secured and unsecured business loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, account loans, overdraft lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, and loans secured by savings accounts and certificates of deposit; and construction loans to builders/developers and individual homeowners. In addition, the company engages in investment activities. As of August 15, 2018, it operated a total of 54 retail branch offices located throughout northern and central New Jersey, and Brooklyn and Staten Island, New York. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey.

