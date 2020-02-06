CROAT (CROAT) Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded down 26% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last seven days, CROAT has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. CROAT has a market capitalization of $58,883.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CROAT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT (CRYPTO:CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 75,299,332 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat.

Buying and Selling CROAT

CROAT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

