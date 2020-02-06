Crown (CRW) Price Up 0.9% Over Last Week

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. One Crown coin can now be bought for $0.0655 or 0.00000670 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange and Braziliex. Over the last seven days, Crown has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Crown has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and $6,783.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,776.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.96 or 0.04516876 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.49 or 0.00710363 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005701 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00020642 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000412 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000163 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 24,013,640 coins. The official website for Crown is crown.tech. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Crown Coin Trading

Crown can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Braziliex, C-CEX, CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, YoBit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

