Crown Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,426 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,083% compared to the typical daily volume of 205 call options.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CCK shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Get Crown alerts:

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $78.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.36. Crown has a 52-week low of $49.13 and a 52-week high of $79.37.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 41.91%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David A. Beaver sold 1,200 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $90,816.00. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 211.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.