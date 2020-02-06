Cryolife (CRY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect Cryolife to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cryolife stock opened at $30.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3,045.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 5.03. Cryolife has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $33.00.

In other Cryolife news, VP Scott B. Capps sold 7,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $179,097.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 151,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,399.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Mackin bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.47 per share, for a total transaction of $117,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,731 shares in the company, valued at $5,297,906.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,837 shares of company stock worth $536,927. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CRY. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cryolife in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cryolife from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

