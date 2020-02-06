CrypticCoin (CRYP) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $10,939.00

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded down 22.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 6th. One CrypticCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Exrates. CrypticCoin has a market cap of $651,887.00 and $10,939.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CrypticCoin has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.87 or 0.00724341 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00117692 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00111361 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002514 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002309 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About CrypticCoin

CRYP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. CrypticCoin’s official website is crypticcoin.io. The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CrypticCoin’s official message board is crypticcoin.io/news. CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io.

Buying and Selling CrypticCoin

CrypticCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrypticCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CrypticCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

