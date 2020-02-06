Cryptoindex.com 100 One Day Volume Tops $171,020.00 (CIX100)

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 6th. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can now be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00007627 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin and Instant Bitex. Over the last seven days, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a total market cap of $46.58 million and $171,020.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptoindex.com 100 alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00038712 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $576.75 or 0.05892405 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00024886 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00128639 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00038282 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003137 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Cryptoindex.com 100

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) is a token. It was first traded on July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,782 tokens. The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto. The official message board for Cryptoindex.com 100 is medium.com/@CryptoIndex. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official website is cryptoindex.com.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Trading

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptoindex.com 100 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptoindex.com 100 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptoindex.com 100 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.