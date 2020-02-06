CryptoPing (PING) Price Tops $0.0354 on Exchanges

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. One CryptoPing token can currently be bought for about $0.0354 or 0.00000362 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, HitBTC, YoBit and Waves Decentralized Exchange. CryptoPing has a market capitalization of $318,618.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CryptoPing has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $295.88 or 0.03023886 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010200 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00214252 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00031542 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00132572 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002695 BTC.

About CryptoPing

CryptoPing was first traded on May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping. CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech.

CryptoPing Token Trading

CryptoPing can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, YoBit, HitBTC and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

