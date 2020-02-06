Cube (AUTO) Market Cap Tops $2.08 Million

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last seven days, Cube has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. Cube has a total market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $239,649.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cube token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CPDAX, BitForex, OKEx and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $296.16 or 0.03033302 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010224 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00210500 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00029701 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00132983 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Cube Token Profile

Cube’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2017. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel. Cube’s official website is cubeint.io. Cube’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel.

Buying and Selling Cube

Cube can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, IDEX, HitBTC, CPDAX and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cube using one of the exchanges listed above.

