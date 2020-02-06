Cubic (NYSE:CUB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Cubic had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $328.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cubic updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.10-3.70 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.10-3.70 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CUB traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.29. 15,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,050. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.37. Cubic has a one year low of $53.08 and a one year high of $75.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.05 and a 200 day moving average of $67.93.

Get Cubic alerts:

CUB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cubic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Cubic in a report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

In other news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans acquired 1,665 shares of Cubic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.96 per share, for a total transaction of $99,833.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,406 shares in the company, valued at $204,223.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David F. Melcher acquired 1,000 shares of Cubic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.88 per share, with a total value of $59,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,897. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,065 shares of company stock worth $246,789. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.