Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) to report sales of $76.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Culp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $75.33 million to $76.80 million. Culp posted sales of $77.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Culp will report full-year sales of $296.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $295.87 million to $298.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $306.52 million, with estimates ranging from $304.74 million to $309.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Culp.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Culp had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $72.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.33 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CULP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Culp by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,218 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Culp by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,441 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Culp by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,468,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,002,000 after buying an additional 45,368 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Culp by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Culp by 186.8% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 277,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after buying an additional 180,840 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CULP opened at $12.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Culp has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $21.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.01 million, a PE ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This is a positive change from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.44%.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

