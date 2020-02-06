Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $3.30 Per Share

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Cummins in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye forecasts that the company will earn $3.30 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cummins’ Q4 2020 earnings at $3.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $12.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.94 EPS.

CMI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cfra lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cummins from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.24.

Cummins stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $165.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.44. Cummins has a 1 year low of $141.14 and a 1 year high of $186.73.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,488,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,509,000 after purchasing an additional 629,235 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in Cummins by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

