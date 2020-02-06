CUTcoin (CUT) Market Cap Achieves $6.04 Million

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 6th. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $6.04 million and $61.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0718 or 0.00000734 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.44 or 0.03057109 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010186 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00211170 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00029736 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00133318 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000070 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin’s total supply is 88,137,137 coins and its circulating supply is 84,137,137 coins. The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog. CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org.

CUTcoin Coin Trading

CUTcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

