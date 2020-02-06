CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,835 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 54.7% in the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 2.1% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 35,045 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 945.0% in the third quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 491,792 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,245,000 after acquiring an additional 444,729 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 16.2% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its position in CVS Health by 7.7% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 29,262 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at $52,614,540.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $6,010,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,831 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 404,182 shares of company stock worth $30,121,266 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Cowen set a $76.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.43.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.99. 4,218,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,771,661. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $88.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.00.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

