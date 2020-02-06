DAO.Casino (BET) Market Cap Reaches $3.56 Million

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last week, DAO.Casino has traded up 12% against the US dollar. One DAO.Casino token can now be bought for about $0.0213 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular exchanges. DAO.Casino has a market capitalization of $3.56 million and $136,700.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001692 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,665.57 or 0.99496114 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

DAO.Casino Profile

DAO.Casino (CRYPTO:BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. DAO.Casino’s official website is dao.casino. DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin.

DAO.Casino Token Trading

DAO.Casino can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO.Casino directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO.Casino should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO.Casino using one of the exchanges listed above.

