Datadog (DDOG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Datadog has set its Q4 guidance at ($0.02-0.01) EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $95.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.72 million. On average, analysts expect Datadog to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $45.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.27. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $49.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

DDOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.80.

In other Datadog news, Director Michael James Callahan sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $1,614,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,119.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $2,561,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 449,600 shares of company stock worth $18,541,654.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

