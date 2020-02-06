Datum (DAT) Trading 9.4% Higher This Week

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 6th. Datum has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $61,632.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Huobi, COSS and Kucoin. In the last week, Datum has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Datum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.94 or 0.03024537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010195 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00214483 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00031757 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00132947 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Datum Token Profile

Datum launched on July 27th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official website is datum.org. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Datum Token Trading

Datum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Kucoin, Huobi and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.