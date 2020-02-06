DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

OTCMKTS:DBSDY opened at $73.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. DBS GRP HOLDING/S has a 1 year low of $68.27 and a 1 year high of $83.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.56. The company has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.13.

DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DBS GRP HOLDING/S had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 30.42%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that DBS GRP HOLDING/S will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

DBS GRP HOLDING/S Company Profile

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

