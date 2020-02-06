DDKoin (DDK) Market Cap Reaches $7.30 Million

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 6th. Over the last week, DDKoin has traded down 11% against the US dollar. One DDKoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.27 or 0.00043708 BTC on popular exchanges including Simex and DOBI Exchange. DDKoin has a market cap of $7.30 million and approximately $103,531.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.16 or 0.03033302 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010224 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00210500 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00029701 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00132983 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002699 BTC.

DDKoin Profile

DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com. DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd.

DDKoin Coin Trading

DDKoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DOBI Exchange and Simex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

