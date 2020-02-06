Delphy (DPY) Market Cap Reaches $1.19 Million

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 6th. One Delphy token can now be purchased for $0.0192 or 0.00000196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Gate.io and ABCC. Over the last seven days, Delphy has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. Delphy has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $2,909.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.88 or 0.03023886 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010200 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00214252 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00031542 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00132572 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Delphy Profile

Delphy’s launch date was November 8th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Delphy

Delphy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, ABCC and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

