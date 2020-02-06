Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.86.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DNLI. ValuEngine lowered Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

In related news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 42,185 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $760,173.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,505 shares in the company, valued at $225,340.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 3,464 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $69,314.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,054 shares of company stock worth $1,695,673. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 1,721.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 390.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $23.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 10.59 and a quick ratio of 10.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -33.34 and a beta of 2.05. Denali Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.24 and a 1 year high of $30.41.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 44.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

