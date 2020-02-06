DHT (NYSE:DHT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

DHT (NYSE:DHT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $141.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.31 million. DHT had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

NYSE:DHT traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $5.60. 252,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,270,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average is $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. DHT has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $8.83.

Get DHT alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on DHT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.