Dimecoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 36.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin, Novaexchange and YoBit. Dimecoin has a market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $1,137.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 38.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00013303 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003606 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005483 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000185 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

Dimecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Novaexchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

