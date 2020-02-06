Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Purchased by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,794 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares during the quarter. Dolby Laboratories accounts for 2.4% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp owned 0.40% of Dolby Laboratories worth $27,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 33,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 8.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.89. 18,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,687. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.09 and a twelve month high of $72.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $291.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.81 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.07%.

In related news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 100,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $6,983,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Giles Baker sold 4,662 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total transaction of $319,999.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,274,586. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

